More than 8 thousand new cases of Covid and eight deaths are registered in Amazonas | amazon

Amazonas recorded plus 8,063 new cases of Covid-19 this Friday (21), according to data from the bulletin of the Health Surveillance Foundation of Amazonas (FVS-AM). It is the second highest number of daily records since the beginning of the pandemic – behind only the record recorded on Thursday (20), when the total of new infected reached 8,319.

MAP: see the numbers of cases and deaths in your city

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people who have contracted the disease in the state reaches 481,295.

Of the 481,295 confirmed cases in Amazonas until this Friday (21), 232,754 are from Manaus (48.36%) and 248,541 from the interior of the state (51.64%). The capital, Manaus, has 3,009 new confirmed cases.

Number of Covid-19 cases in Amazonas Total records in January 2022 Source: FVS-AM

According to the bulletin, 8 deaths were confirmed by Covid-19, 4 of which occurred in the last 24 hours and 4 deaths that occurred in previous days, but confirmed now. The total number of deaths in the state reaches 13,877 victims.

among the victims in Manaus, there is a record of 9,537 deaths confirmed as a result of the new coronavirus. In the interior, there are 61 municipalities with confirmed deaths so far, totaling 4,340.

Among the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Amazonas, hospitalized in Manaus there are 544 patients, being 444 in clinical beds (49 in the private network and 395 in the public network), 89 in the ICU (19 in the private network and 70 in the public network) and 11 in the red room.

Regarding the vaccination status of patients hospitalized with Covid-19, of the 533 patients hospitalized in clinical beds and ICU:

285 are unvaccinated people

118 have incomplete vaccination schedule

130 have a complete vaccination schedule.

The bulletin also states that there are another 96 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, in the public health network in the interior of the stateo, as informed by the Amazonas State Health Department (SES-AM). There are 3 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 93 in clinical beds.

1 of 1 Vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues in Amazonas — Photo: Disclosure Vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues in Amazonas – Photo: Disclosure