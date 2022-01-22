MPMG closes 13 butcher shops and 1 restaurant selling meat of dubious origin

MPMG employee during the operation carried out in the Nanuque slaughterhouses (photo: MPMG/Disclosure) The 2nd Prosecutor’s Office of Nanuque, in Vale do Mucuri, announced this Friday (21/1) that it will investigate those responsible for 13 butcher shops and 1 restaurant, inspected between the 18th and 20/1 of them for selling meat without inspection.

The operation that inspected the establishments had professionals from the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the Minas Gerais Agricultural Institute (IMA), with support from the Military Police and Health Surveillance of Nanuque. All establishments were closed for not having a health permit and many of them also for inadequate meat packaging.

According to the prosecutor of Nanuque, Marianna Michelette da Silva, the infractions committed by the traders constitute a serious crime, which exposes to danger the health of an indeterminate number of meat consumers, who did not go through the mandatory sanitary procedures. The promoter did not even rule out the possibility that products from sick animals had been sold.

“It is unacceptable that the citizen is exposed to the purchase and consumption of products without hygienic-sanitary conditions, cunningly made, and that he is deceived by the apparent legality of the exercise of trade in products of animal origin, since the danger to life and health is undeniable public health that the clandestine trade in products of animal origin can cause”, he said.

During the operation, there was a need to file a search and seizure request to enable inspection of an establishment that closed its doors after the first day of the action. At the site, according to the MPMG, 70 kg of uninspected meat were seized.

In the infraction notices drawn up by Procon, there are reports of precarious packaging of products (meat with live larvae, flies, in rusty freezers and refrigerators). There was also the seizure of 2,838 kg of meat without inspection by the health authorities.

The action took place after the MPMG was informed by the Military Police regarding the increase in the number of incidents involving cattle theft in the region, as well as the alleged destination of the goods to commercial establishments located in Nanuque.