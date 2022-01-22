‘Munich: On the Edge of War’ deals with little-known moment of WWII

Last time we saw George MacKay running, he was at full speed on a World War I battlefield. In 1917, the British actor played a soldier tasked with delivering a message that an upcoming offensive was doomed to failure.

In Munich: On the Edge of War, the year is 1938 and the setting is London, then Munich. But MacKay is again bringing urgent communications that sometimes send him racing through the city streets – like delivering Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) news of Germany’s latest actions against Czechoslovakia.

We are not yet immersed in the confusion of war, as in 1917, but we are prepared for its prelude. In the role of Hugh Legat, MacKay plays a recent Oxford graduate and Chamberlain’s private secretary. Around London, Legat watches for the ominous signs of an oncoming storm, while witnessing the intimate workings of a prime minister maneuvering to keep Hitler in check. Time has moved forward two decades, but MacKay is again an actor in a big drama, desperate to avoid an inevitable catastrophe.

The film, available on Netflix, is directed by Christian Schwochow and adapted from Robert Harris’ 2017 book. The historical novel was based on fact, but features a handful of imaginary characters revolving around Chamberlain and Hitler. Legat is one such invention, like his college roommate Paul (Jannis Niewöhner), a German who now works at his country’s Foreign Ministry but stealthily tries to sabotage the rise of Hitler (Ulrich Matthes). With a beautiful reenactment of the time, Munich – On the Edge of War is a captivating and easy-to-watch historical thriller, featuring fictional characters such as spies around political leaders in a deeply tense and woefully misunderstood moment.

It is a moment often viewed with shame. Hitler is preparing to invade the Sudetenland, a mostly German-populated mountain range in western Czechoslovakia. Europe is trying to gauge the full scope of Hitler’s ambitions, and praying it doesn’t mean another war. If that Czech region is granted to Germany, will that calm him down and prevent further bloodshed across the continent? We, of course, know the answer to that question, and it robs the film of some of its drama. It also gives it a poignant poignancy: fighting for peace is worth it, suggests “Munich,” even when it’s a doomed cause.

But it is also a strange time to celebrate the appeasement of the fascists. The generally accepted legacy of the Munich Agreement is that Chamberlain was fatally wrong when he, upon landing in Britain after securing a promise from Hitler, announced “peace in our time” to the applause of a crowd. The best justification for the Munich Agreement is that it gave Britain and others time to build their defenses for the war that would begin immediately a year later. But it opened the door to Hitler’s conquest. “Munich” would be better grounded – and more timely – if it spent less effort honoring Chamberlain’s noble hopes and more time examining why he, Britain and Europe were not more aware of the clear and present danger.

The irony is that the most effective moments of “Munich” are the scenes between Legat and Chamberlain. Details such as Legat’s family life, Paul’s conversion from patriot to radical, and Hitler himself are sketched thinly and at times awkwardly – a shame because Niewöhner is the highlight of the film. All of the women in the film — including Legat’s wife (Jessica Brown Findlay), his Jewish college friend (Liv Lisa Fries), and Paul’s fellow conspirator (Sandra Hüller, from “Toni Erdmann”) — are underutilized.

But the sympathetic portrait of the prime minister, taken from Harris’ book, is well played by Irons. And MacKay’s alertness keeps “Munich” on edge. There is tender consideration in their talks about upholding principle in the face of totalitarianism. Of course, a toast to gentlemanly honor. But like Chamberlain, “Munich” misses the point.