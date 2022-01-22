N64 emulation quality on Switch seems to have improved with new update

At least in Zelda: Ocarina of Time

When it was announced in October, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, with emulated Nintendo 64 games, not only drew attention with the novelty, but also by problems. In the first days after the launch, some subscribers started to report various problems in the emulation, from bugs in audio, graphics and performance. However, according to reports, it appears that the emulation started gaining fixes

The last update that hit the service, bringing Banjo-Kazooie, also brought improvements. A subscriber reported on Twitter that the famous Water Temple lake in Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which Nintendo had changed a lot in emulation compared to the original, now looks more like the one seen in the Nintendo 64 version.

In this specific case, the emulated version was without the fog effect and reflections in the water, in addition to inserting a strange water texture. Even with the improvement, in this specific case in Ocarina of Time, the fog is still absent. The roms don’t seem to have been changed and yes the emulation must have been improved as per this dataminer.



Although they have fixed improvements in Zelda: Ocarina of Time, some games still have the same issues. Subscribers also report issues with Paper Mario and Yoshi’s Story, the same as they were before the update. After complaints began to surface online, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said the company is taking player feedback “very seriously.”

Banjo-Kazooie is the newest title to join the subscription service. Earlier today, Nintendo also announced that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is the next game to enter the catalog in February. With the addition, the only two titles in the Zelda franchise for Nintendo 64 will be available on the subscription service.

