Naiara Azevedo bitter hard days

The last days of the first week of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) are not being easy for Naiara Azevedo.

The singer did not win the immunity test of the Camarote team and in the test that defined the leader and the angel of the week, she and her duo (Lais) were eliminated for exceeding the time limit.

During yesterday’s lunch, Naiara also received a call from the program’s management that instructed her to “play the inner game”. The message took place at the moment when the sertaneja was speaking, before lunch, about the quality of each of the brothers.

On the same day, Naiara was not invited to the VIP of the leader Douglas Silva, and still won the monster of the angel Rodrigo. The singer, dressed as a pay phone, taking turns with Elieser, will need to remain standing at a specific point in the outdoor area until Sunday.

in the eyes of votes

Naiara is also in the sights of some members of the Pipoca team. Rodrigo, Lucas, Luciano Jessi, Lais, Eslô and Natália have already mentioned a few times that the singer is their vote option.

The reasons for these votes are unanimous: the extravagant arrival of the artist, who in the first few minutes in the house questioned the division of the beds and said “that she doesn’t like to sleep with anyone”.

Naiara’s positioning in the house has also bothered these brothers. Natália commented today with her colleagues from Pipoca that she believes that most Brazilian people are ‘family’, and that is why Naiara would be doing scenes to please the public.

Among the actions pointed out by Natália are the prayers constantly performed by the sister, in addition to the approach of certain subjects that move the public. Natália also said that Naiara is a ‘marketer’ and as she knows she is going to the wall, she is already devising strategies to escape.

Rodrigo agreed with Natalia’s vision, and said that the singer is always trying to communicate with the public through her lines.