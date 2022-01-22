Naiara Azevedo gets attention from Boninho after prayer

The singer Naiara Azevedo has caused a slight discomfort among the participants of the BBB 2022 and also in the production of the program. On the afternoon of this Friday (21), the artist received a call to attention that left her feeling embarrassed.

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 house in the coverage of RD1

Before everyone sat down for lunch, Naiara Azevedo decided, again, to have a prayer circle to give thanks for the food each day.

“I want to thank God for helping my friends today to cook. I felt a little embarrassed. For me it was an act of evolution due to the conversation I had with Tiago, with Arthur yesterday here“, she began, continuing:

“I wouldn’t have asked, because inside my shell, my armor, I don’t feel the need to ask, sometimes I feel self-sufficient. A step of deconstruction, I want to take this step by asking my colleagues for help“.

So far so good. The problem was that the singer tried to suggest to the public who was watching on pay-per-views to say prayers before lunch. Religious, Naiara Azevedo always thanks God for the achievements of life and also for having entered the BBB 2022.

“The union around the table symbolizes love as a whole. For those who are watching at home, start having this habit with your family, of union“, he indicated.

A well-known voice appeared to give a sermon to everyone, especially Naiara Azevedo, who wanted to show the public at home that this habit was important:

“Gentlemen, the game is inside the house, not outside or for anyone watching. Play the indoor game“.

Netizens react to Naiara Azevedo’s prayers before BBB 2022

Many internet users did not like the way that Naiara Azevedo has been imposing prayers before lunch on other confinement colleagues. Some even want a secular BBB 2022, with no evidence of religion within the reality show.

“How long does this BBB prayer wheel last. 3 house fights over food, approximately in the 5th week“, wrote another follower.

I want military for a secular BBB lol https://t.co/sjq3hdv7st — Déia Freitas (@NaoInviabilize) January 21, 2022

Did you like the content? Follow @rd1oficial on Instagram and RD1.com.br on Facebook to keep up with the latest celebrity news.