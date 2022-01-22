Naiara Azevedo gets scolded by Big Boss

You brothers and sisters of BBB 22 got together for lunch and Naiara Azevedo decided to give a speech before they ate. The result? Big Boss gave everyone a big scolding, because the singer addressed the audience at home while speaking: “Play the inner game”.

The owner of the hit ’50 reais’ praised her colleagues in confinement and at one point started talking to the viewers of the program who would be watching the reality show through Globoplay. However, the brunette was interrupted by the boss.

“The game is inside the house. It’s not out or for anyone watching. Play the inner game”, said the mysterious voice. The singer was perplexed and tried to understand what was happening: “What game?”. Someone unidentified replied: “You mentioned pay-per-view”.

Naiara, then, looked shocked and asked if the message would have mentioned someone’s name and who would have spoken to the attraction’s audience.. “You, but let’s go”, replied Pedro Scooby trying to close the matter. Afterwards, the cast prayed the ‘Our Father’ and had lunch.

Recently, the Paraná native irritated the public by talking about the music she recorded with Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) for Brunna Gonçalves, Eliezer, Eslovênia, Laís and Vinicius. THE sister he even sang an excerpt of the single that had its release canceled after receiving criticism from the family of the ‘Queen of Sofrência’.

