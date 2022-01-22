Naiara Azevedo had a crying crisis at BBB 22. This Friday, the 21st, the singer vented to Tiago Abravanel about the pressure of the game and her personal conflicts. “I have to shield myself,” he explained.

Credit: Reproduction / TV GloboBBB 22: Naiara Azevedo has a crying crisis with Tiago Abravanel

“I’m absorbing absolutely everything that’s going on in here, what I’m seeing. That moment in the room [a apresentação dos brothers] It moved me a lot, positively. I absorbed it all! I have to learn to shield myself more from it, because I absorb this stuff a lot. I have to shield myself from this thing of wanting to take care, hug, help, do. I can’t find a middle ground, I really want everything,” she said.

With a face full of tears, she said that she has this self-demand in life. “It’s okay for you to feel it, Nay. No problem”, Abravanel replied, but Nayara continued shaken: “But I don’t want to feel it, because it’s too intense for me”.

The sister explained that the trigger to get emotional was the sadness of Paulo André Camilo after the defeat in the super test of the leader and the angel this afternoon, which affected her. “I’m afraid of being invasive,” she reported. Silvio Santos’ grandson said: “If you are invasive, someone will tell you”.

“I want to solve it not just lip service. That’s why I said I want to talk to the psychologist, I want to solve it with myself, so I don’t repeat it again. I keep martyring the situation inside me. I talk, I decide, everything is fine between me and the person, but it’s not for me, because I haven’t freed myself from that feeling, that speech. I keep brooding, and I don’t want to brood anymore”, she said.

Naiara crying while venting to Tiago #BBB22pic.twitter.com/nKuLqJUWqT — Nazaré Amarga (@NazareAmarga) January 21, 2022

