Naiara Azevedo justifies meeting with Bolsonaro: ‘helps the cultural sector’

Naiara Azevedo got up early in punishment for the Monster and commented on the Bolsonarista meeting (photo: Reproduo/Globo)

In a conversation with Jessilane and Natlia in the BBB22 room, in the early hours of this Saturday (22),



Naiara Azevedo



commented on the meeting with



Jair Bolsonaro



, which took place in January of last year.

On the occasion, the sertaneja attended a government event at a steakhouse in Brasilia, where the president gave a show of rudeness, attacking the press with words.

Naiara then recalled that her presence at the dinner was heavily criticized on social media, which accuse her of being a ‘bolsonarista’. But he justifies that his appearance was with the aim of



“ask for support from the cultural sector”



, who was left helpless during the pandemic.

“The people who depend on me, everyone asking me for a position. It’s not my fault.



I went [ao evento] seeking support as a citizen and interested party in questioning the governance



“, she stated.



She also commented on other sectors that received aid and lines of credit in the most critical periods of the crisis, which did not happen for professionals in the cultural area.

“I didn’t go to a meeting, I didn’t go to a barbecue, have lunch to do anything with a government official. I went to listen and learn about my rights. I as a citizen have the right to know what happens and not judge anyone, because I don’t have the right to judge You, as a citizen, have to go after the candidate”, concluded Naiara, who is being punished by the Monster, in the first week of the reality show.

