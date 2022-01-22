Naiara Azevedo shocks by ‘underestimating’ millionaire prize

After the entry of the last participants of the box in the BBB 22, Naiara Azevedo commented on his goals in reality, when making his presentation to the brothers of the house. According to the sertaneja, your going to the program is not related to the millionaire prize.

“I didn’t come for R$ 1.5 million. [O valor] it’s a consequence of my main goal, which is to be able to connect with the people who are watching these cameras. Understand that I’m not the ‘Bicho de Sete Cabeças’ that many people imagine”, he began.

Afterwards, the singer she emphasized that she is not worried about being eliminated from the reality show; “I’m not worried about when I’m going to leave the program, if this week or next week, I’m here for a purpose if I got here it’s because God allowed me to put me here So when I have to leave I go leave,” he confessed.

walk back

Speaking of Naiara Azevedo, Jessilane called her in for a chat and Said he was on the back foot with her. When justifying herself, the singer said that people who don’t know her make wrong judgments about her real personality.

“By the time Naiara arrived, I was already completely behind. I already frowned and thought: ‘Old man, I already saw that it won’t happen’. Then, we had the first one sitting there on the lawn, we already had a chat so I said: ‘Damn, it totally changed what I had thought’”, said the teacher.

Understanding the educator’s outburst, she justified; “People think this a lot about me, they see it on social media and say: ‘Oh, boring, stuck-up, sick’. One of the reasons I’m here is this, to show that I’m nothing like that. People have a certain impression for 15 seconds that they see a story of yours, a gesture, a way of talking, a joke”, he said.

Finally, the sister of the popcorn group revealed to have changed the impression with her. “After yesterday and after the massage, there’s no way, right? What is my justification now, Naiara? There’s no justification. But that’s it, old man, we keep changing our perspective on everyone, all the time”, he explained.

It is worth mentioning that, after taking a test worth immunity with Jade Picon, the businesswoman lost the competition and so far is not immune to the first vote for the wall.

What did you think?