Naiara has a crying crisis and threatens not to go to the party

Singer Naiara Azevedo is having a difficult day at “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Today, in the early afternoon, she had a crying fit in the lollipop room, and was supported by some brothers.

The cabin was placed in the monster by the angel, Rodrigo, and spent the night without sleep. She had already vented to Tiago Abravanel yesterday about feeling unwelcome at the house, and even asked to speak with the program’s psychologist.

With the monster’s clothes, Naiara received help from Brunna Gonçalves to lie on the double bed in the room. She pulled a shirt over her eyes, complaining of a headache, and began to cry.

“I’m trying to rest and the door slams, the horn sounds, people talk. And I’m trying to understand this, because there are 17, 19 people living together… But it doesn’t stop bothering me, a lot”, he said, about not being able to sleep well because of the noise.

“It’s the first week, you’ll adapt and you’ll be able to sleep”, consoled Laís.

Depressed by fatigue, Naiara even said that she might not be able to attend the party scheduled for tonight. She stated that she needs to rest.

I don’t like it… Something that’s crazy, with the fact that I always solve everything myself, this feeling of self-sufficiency, that I want to get rid of it… But even here, at the same time I feel welcomed for you, I feel uncomfortable for bothering you. Naiara Azevedo

Vyni, Bárbara, Brunna, Laís and Maria, who were in the room with the singer, assured that she was not bothering them. Then the house horn sounded and asked everyone to go into the living room.

Naiara asked if she was obliged to go, and said that she would not be able to get up at that moment. “My head hurts,” he said.