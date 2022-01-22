Natalia lists possible hookup targets on the reality show

With less than 1 week of premiere, the BBB 2022 still haven’t had any kisses or anything like that. Placed against the wall against some brothers, Natalia evaluated the available names in the house, and revealed who would or would not stay.

In the midst of Maria, Jessilane, Rodrigo, Paulo André Camilo and Vinicius, the Minas Gerais woman said: “If I were to take it… I would take Paulo, Rodrigo… Eli, I don’t know, something doesn’t happen”.

In the sequence, she was more firm in listing names of who she would not be with: “They’re the only singles in the house. Lucas, no, he’s not my type. Luciano didn’t either, more or less”.

Arthur Aguiar, Douglas Silva, Pedro Scooby and Tiago Abravanel are married. Vinicius is a self-declared homosexual and therefore is not available to Nat. sister toyed with the uncertainty of picking up a woman. The confined were waiting for her to drink at some party.

BBB 2022: Nego Di causes revolt by making fun of the leaked intimate video of Natália

An intimate video of Natalia ended up leaking on social media, making the team of the Big Brother Brasil participant turn to the police. In a video posted on Instagram, the former BBB provoked, laughing: “What a velvety gullet, eh brunette?! Curiosity of the day… I didn’t know that Dalmatians liked chimarrão”.

Naturally, criticisms arose. “I hope the decline of this shit’s career has been great,” one person tweeted. Another tweeter continued: “I will never understand the pleasure he takes in being such a deplorable person.”.

A third went further: “It seems a lie that Boninho [diretor do Big Brother Brasil] found this creature and gave him fame”. A woman blurted out the verb: “This one asks to be cancelled. That’s being real bad character. It’s not a game anymore, there’s no pressure. It’s spontaneous bullshit”.

The comedian denied that he made fun of Natália’s vitiligo and complained about the criticism: “I made a joke of the situation. Everybody plays with me, when it’s me I can’t play”.

Finally, Nego Di warned that he will not make controversial jokes like this: “I won’t budge! I’ll keep saying what I have to say, I’ll keep making my jokes”.

