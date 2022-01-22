Netflix beware: Disney, Apple and Amazon gain ground in the streaming market

The results released by Netflix (NFLX34) on Thursday night (20) say a lot about the companies that compete in this new, but already heated streaming market.

The shares of the largest provider of movies and series via streaming in the world plummeted this Friday (21) on the Nasdaq. The company’s shares melted nearly 22%, trading at $397.50 each.

You BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts, certificates issued in Brazil backed by shares issued abroad) of the company, traded on the B3 (B3SA3), computed losses of 22.26%, at R$ 43.30.

The main reason for investors’ displeasure with Netflix’s fourth quarter 2021 numbers is simple: the company shows signs of slowing subscriber base growth due to competition.

big people fight

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, highlights that important companies, such as disney (DISB34) and amazon (AMZO34), have captured large shares of the market and are already among the main names in terms of size and influence.

According to Cruz, streaming became an outlet for companies that relied on movie theaters and non-recurring revenue.

“Everyone is turning their eyes there [o streaming] to ensure a forecast. You can make a much more defined strategic planning, have a notion of firmer cost revenues with the platform. That’s why so many competitors are interested in entering this market”, he explains.

The RB strategist predicts a more challenging scenario for Netflix in the coming years, because the company, despite delivering a better user experience, has the disadvantage of competing with players that have solid performance records.

Cruz remembers that the apple (AAPL34), for example, is booming in the streaming industry with its Apple TV+ service and is packed with a robust box.

“We know that Apple has a lot of cash on hand and could even make very aggressive purchases to have even more content”, says the strategist.

For Thiago Lobão, CEO of Catarina Capital, the case of Disney deserves closer attention.

“The company was highly valued by the potential of Disney+, it had a result of unique user growth”, he comments.

Lobão sees the streaming service as Disney’s great differentiator and highlights that the company still has something to explore in terms of geography and channel solution within the platform.

Roku, a stranger in the nest

the CEO of Catarina Capital draws attention to a market innovation that has gained “huge scale” in recent times: Roku (R1KU34).

According to Lobão, there is a lot of discussion about his competitive map, as it is a company that competes directly with YouTube TV and Amazon Fire – that is, multi-catalog solutions.

Lobão explains that, unlike streaming from Netflix, Disney and Amazon, Roku is focused on increasing user-to-user monetization capacity.

According to the executive, it is a more differentiated and healthy scale potential, different from Netflix’s current growth model.