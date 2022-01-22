new game arrives in February; CEO wants “the best”

THE Netflix no longer hides its intention to grow voraciously in the games industry. In a video released yesterday (20), about the company’s results for the last quarter of 2021, CEO Reed Hastings was categorical: “We need to please our subscribers by having titles that are absolutely the best in the category.”

Games started being included on the platform last November. For now, there are twelve titles playable on Android or Apple phones, in 190 countries. Between them, Stranger Things: The Game, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter and Shooting Hoops.

In Brazil, the press release about next month’s releases on the platform for the first time included a game suggestion: Dungeon Dwarves, promised to “soon” in February. And it’s a Netflix original production, in which the player explores dungeons and collects items to improve his dwarf warrior.

Also in the interview, Hastings stated that “we have to be excellent in a different way; it doesn’t make sense to just participate [do segmento de games].”

Apparently, the company’s intention is really to buy or establish partnerships with major developers – such as the Night School studio, acquired last year. The company has already stated that it does not intend to seek only casual players – it also wants the aficionado audience, accustomed to great productions.

It is worth remembering that the model offered by Netflix is ​​also one of Microsoft’s great bets – in the format of Game Pass (often described as a “Netflix of games”). And there are strong rumors that Sony will also move in that direction, revamping its PlayStation Plus service.

