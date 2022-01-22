New Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives in Brazil for R$ 350 thousand

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class was officially launched in Brazil. Completely renovated, the sedan debuts the sixth generation in the country focusing on a more modern look and betting on the electrification of its engine. Initially, it will be sold in two versions: C 200 AMG Line and C 300 AMG Line, which cost R$349,900 and R$399,900, respectively.

Externally, the new generation of the C-Class is in line with the brand’s current design philosophy. This means that headlights and taillights have become sharper, and the rear lighting piece now invades the trunk lid.

The car’s dimensions have also changed, with the new generation being noticeably larger. The sedan grew in length (4.75 m compared to 4.68 m of the previous one), became wider (1.82 m vs. 1.81 m), and gained more centimeters in the wheelbase (2.86 m against 2 .84 m from the previous one). Only the height has decreased, with the new one being 1.43 m, while the previous C-Class was 1.44 m.

However, the trunk capacity has been reduced in the new generation. According to Mercedes-Benz, the new C-Class has 455 liters, while the previous one had a capacity of 480 liters.

Electrification

Both versions of the new C-Class have electrified engines. The C 200 AMG Line version uses the 1.5-liter turbocharged combustion engine and yields 204 hp and 30.5 kgfm. The C 300 AMG Line uses the 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and develops 258 hp and 40.7 kgfm of torque. Both utilize the 48V mild hybrid system that helps improve cruising efficiency.

In addition, the engines have a second-generation starter generator that provides a power boost. In the case of the C 200, the increase is 20 hp and 20.3 kgfm, while in the C 300 it is 27 hp and 20.3 kgfm.

Both models use the same 9-speed automatic transmission, the 9G-Tronic.

Connectivity and security

As has happened in the most recent models of the Mercedes-Benz, the new C-Class also abuses the screens inside. In addition to the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, the sedan has an 11.9-inch multimedia center that even concentrates the car’s air conditioning functions.

The central is equipped with the new generation of MBUX, the brand’s voice command system. Mercedes-Benz promises a more intuitive and intelligent use of the system, but it is worth remembering that in previous models the voice assistant did not always understand well what Brazilian users were asking for.

Another novelty is the safety package offered in the cars. Called DISTRONIC by the brand, it encompasses adaptive cruise control (ACC) and impending collision warnings. Pre-Safe is able to move the front seat that will be most impacted by a collision to move the occupant away from the crash.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Image: Disclosure

Prices and versions

Below, check the prices and main equipment of the two versions of the new C-Class.

Mercedes-Benz C 200 AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Image: Disclosure

• Closing the trunk lid,

• KEYLESS-GO,

• Keyless start function

• Parking package with reverse camera

• Parking assistant with PARKTRONIC

• Anti-Theft Alarm and URBAN GUARD Protection

• Interior lighting package, logo projection light and Illuminated threshold

• Active Distance Assistant DISTRONIC

• Active Lane Keeping Assistant

• Active Lane Keeping Assistant package

• Blind Spot Assistant

• Pedestrian Protection

• Front seats upholstered in ARTICO, sport, electric (includes lumbar) and memory

• MBUX

• Wireless charging for cell phones

• Wireless Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto)

• Sporty engine sound through the speakers

• Panoramic sunroof

• Electrically folding outside mirrors and anti-glare function

• Thermatic air conditioning

• FULL LED headlights with adaptive high beams

Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 Image: Disclosure

Brings the equipment from the previous model and adds:

• Leather-wrapped front seats

• DIGITAL LIGHT headlights

• Head-up display

• Thermotronic 4-zone air conditioning with rear panel

• MBUX with Navigation and Augmented Reality

• 360° parking camera

• Exterior Finishing Night Package

• Driving Assistance Package

• Active Assistant Director

• Support for evasive maneuvers

additional guarantee

Another novelty that Mercedes-Benz brings to the model is the additional warranty, which can increase the coverage period by another two years, in addition to the traditional three.

There are two packages:

• Basic: engine, gearbox, cooling system, transmission, differential and transfer case.

• Wide (additional to the “Basic” items): fuel and injection system, engine electrical system, vehicle electrical system, suspension, steering system, air conditioning and brakes.

Package prices start at R$2,697.57 for an additional year of warranty and R$4,710 for two years of extra coverage.