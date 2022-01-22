Neymar joins the wave of NFTs for good and pays $ 1 million in two “bored monkeys” tokens – Cryptocurrencies

Soccer player Neymar bought two non-fungible tokens (NFT) from the “Bored Ape Yatch Club” collection on Thursday (20), according to data from the OpenSea marketplace. The Brazilian ace disbursed US$ 1.1 million in assets, equivalent to around R$ 6 million.

Bored Ape Yatch Club is a collection of 10,000 unique digital artworks of “bored monkeys”. The project is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Neymar shelled out 189.69 ETH (US$537,000) for token number #5269 and another 159.99 ETH (US$452,000) for digital asset number #6633. According to the quotation this Friday (21), the expense was about US$ 1.1 million.

Yesterday, on his Twitter profile, the athlete published the image of one of his new tokens along with the phrase “I am a monkey!” in English. Furthermore, he swapped his profile picture for the NFT reproduction.

The ace changed his image shortly before Twitter launched a new feature that gives token holders the ability to put NFTs as profile pictures, and verify them – that is, prove ownership.

For now, verification is only available to users with Twitter Blue, the company’s $2.99 ​​monthly subscription service. In addition, the novelty is only valid for digital assets based on the Ethereum network.

Neymar and NFTs

It is worth remembering that the “dating” of the Brazilian player with the NFTs market began last year. In November, he announced that he would launch a collection of NFTs in partnership with NFTSTAR, a non-fungible token marketplace.

“I will have my NFT collection in collaboration with NFTSTAR. How exciting! Get limited digital items coming soon on NFTSTAR.com,” the player wrote on Twitter at the time.

