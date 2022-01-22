Neymar paid R$ 6.3 million for monkey art that is on his profiles

Recently, Neymar changed his photo from his profiles on social networks to the image of a monkey wearing a birthday party hat, tuxedo, glasses and making a bubble of gum. Who thought it was just another daring act or different from the ace, is even more impressed to know that he spent R$ 6.3 million for this and other similar art.

The other was published by him on his Instagram feed this Friday (21/1). It’s another monkey, but this one is wearing a tie-die shirt, with a toothpick in its mouth and shooting lasers through its eyes.

According to reporter Haim Ferreira from JC Notícias, the PSG player bought these two tokens from the Bored Ape brand, which are NFTs (Non-Fungible Token — Non-Fungible Token, in Portuguese) #6633 and #5269.

In addition to these little monkeys, Neymar already has three other tokens and joins the group of personalities who own Bored Ape collectibles, alongside Stephen Curry and rapper Eminem, for example.

“To get an idea of ​​the breadth of this (NFT) market, Bored Ape has already made more than 1 billion dollars with its 10 thousand tokens”, said the journalist.

Visual art NFTs are a new way to buy artwork. There are many digital pieces and they may have exclusive owners. Many people can buy the part, but only one will own the original. In this case, Neymar is the owner of these two Bored Ape arts.

