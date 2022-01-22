Nubank creates fixed income fund with investments from R$ 1

Nubank announced, this Friday (21), the launch of the Nu Reserva Imediata, a fixed income fund with investments from R$1. The investment has low risk, high liquidity and is indexed by the CDI rate.

The fintech explained that the new service is aimed at conservative investors who do not want their money to be subject to volatility. As the name suggests, it is used for people to keep their emergency reserves and therefore has D+0 liquidity (the amount can be redeemed on the same day if the order is placed before 12:00).

Regarding the administration fee, the Nu Reserva Immediata will charge the customer 0.3% per year, and there is no performance fee. Although the company’s objective is to provide yields that vary between 100% and 105% of CDI, profitability is not guaranteed.

Therefore, Nubank explains that it is important for the person to know that there is a possibility for the fund to have yields below the CDI or negative for a period.

“As it is an investment fund, profitability may vary and cannot be guaranteed. However, as it is mostly composed of sovereign fixed-income securities and low credit risk, the expectation of profitability of Nu Reserva Imediata over time is to exceed the CDI”, says the company.

The option is already available on the NuInvest website or app and will soon be available for users of the Nubank app.