Nubank (NUBR33) launches fixed income fund; see how much you can yield

Business

THE Nubank (NUBR33) announced this Friday (21) its first fixed income fund, called Nu Reserva Imediata, available from today, exclusively on the NuInvest platform.

The daily liquidity fund is made up of government bonds, repurchase agreements and private credit securities, and the objective is to provide yields that must vary between 100%-105% of the CDI (Certificate of Interbank Deposit), said the digital bank.

Users can invest in the fund from R$1, like all Nubank products. The fund’s trading window closes at 12:00 every business day on the NuInvest platform and the management fee is 0.3% per annum.

“THE Naked Immediate Reservation is another step by Nubank towards the objective of democratizing access to investments in the country. We know that there is a lot of room to advance in this segment and we want to continue developing simple solutions and products, whether on NuInvest or on the Nubank app, to increase the number of investors in Brazil”, says Andrés Kikuchi, leader of Nu Asset Management, the manager of Nubank investment funds.

Nubank has the most popular multimarket funds in Brazil

In addition to Nu Reserva Imediata, Nubank has the funds for families under the management of Nu Asset. Nude Selection and Nude Ultraviolet.

One of them, the multimarket fund Naked Selection Caution, was rated as the largest in Brazil in terms of number of shareholders: more than 236,000 customers by the end of 2021, according to a survey by Economatica. Among the top 5 hedge funds, Nubank also has two other products, Nu Equilibrium Selection and Nu Potential Selection, with 85,959 and 84,869 shareholders, respectively.

Economatica’s report also provides an overview of the volume of client acquisitions in 2021. In it, Nu Asset appears as the second manager that grew the most in terms of number of shareholders last year – there were 430,000 new clients.

The three funds of the Nu Seleção family are available on the Nubank app. All of them are of the multimarket type and give access to fixed income bonds, shares – in Brazil and the United States –, gold and the dollar.

The Nu Ultravioleta Ações and Nu Ultravioleta Multimercado funds, in turn, like Nu Reserva Imediata, are only available via the NuInvest platform. Launched in July last year, they are made up of funds from some of the most recognized managers in the market – among them Verde, Constellation, Bogari, SPX and Absoluto Partners. The minimum investment is from R$ 100 in each of them, says the Nubank.