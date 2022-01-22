Number of health professionals with Covid doubles in a week and reaches 2,700 leaves in the city of SP | São Paulo

The number of health professionals infected with Covid-19 doubled in a week and reached the mark of 2,688 absences of doctors, nurses, health agents, psychologists, among others, who work in the public network of the city of São Paulo. The data are from the City Hall bulletin, released on Friday (21), with a day delay of the weekly disclosures that the Municipal Health Department has made since the beginning of the pandemic.

On January 13, the capital accounted for 1,403 professionals on sick leave with Covid. In Friday’s bulletin, the number jumped to 2,688, an increase of 91.6%. In relation to other flu syndromes, with Influenza, the growth was 43.55%, from 1,683 to 2,416 in one week.

In total, considering all absences – for different reasons – of professionals from the municipal health network, the city of São Paulo currently has 5,211 employees on sick leave, which corresponds to 5% of the teams.

Last week, there were 3,193 departures.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the capital has recorded 107 deaths of health professionals. Since December 6th of last year, the city has had no new deaths.

Categories ask for more hiring and structure

The categories of doctors and nurses have questioned the recent decisions of the São Paulo City Hall and say that the hiring of 280 professionals is not enough to remedy the overload accumulated in the last two years of the pandemic.

Since December last year, the Municipal Health Department has decided to expand services in the primary network, mainly in Basic Health Units (UBS), with decisions such as vaccination against Influenza, mass testing for flu and Covid and, since last weekend, the opening of UBS on Saturdays.

In a note, the City of São Paulo reported that the municipal health network has more than 13,000 doctors, of which at least 2,500 were admitted during the pandemic. The Municipal Health Department says that it has already authorized all partner organizations to hire 700 health professionals, including doctors, to meet the demand in Primary Care units, at the discretion of the Regional Health Coordinations (CRSs).

In addition, 280 professionals have already been hired in December to assist in serving the population.

Virtual meeting between mayors Ricardo Nunes, from SP, and Eduardo Paes, from Rio, about Carnival parades

The mayors of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and of Rio, Eduardo Paes (DEM), jointly announced on the night of this Friday (21) that the parade of the samba schools of the two cities, which would take place in February, was postponed to Tiradentes’ long holiday, which starts on Thursday, April 21.

The decision was released after a virtual meeting in which the two mayors discussed the accelerated advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in cities. Also participating in the meeting were the Rio de Janeiro Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, and the São Paulo Health Secretary, Edson Aparecido, in addition to the presidents of the Samba School Leagues from both municipalities.

The decision was made due to the advancement of the omicron variant of Covid-19. On Wednesday (19), the country recorded, for the 1st time, more than 200,000 known cases of Covid in 24 hours; deaths were also on the rise.

In a joint note, the city halls announced that, “under the guidance of their health secretaries, they chose to postpone the performance of the Samba Schools parades until the Tiradentes holiday weekend, in April”.

“The decision was made in respect of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to boost vaccination throughout the national territory”, announced Paes and Nunes in a press release. .