Number of healthcare professionals with Covid grows

The number of health professionals on leave due to Covid-19 continues to rise. In just one week, the number of health professionals infected with Covid-19 reached the mark of 2,688 absences of doctors, nurses, health agents, psychologists, among others, who work in the public network of the city of São Paulo, according to city ​​hall bulletin, released on Friday (21).

The data, according to g1 data, show an increase of 91.6% compared to January 13, when the Capital had 1,403 professionals away with Covid. In relation to other flu syndromes, with Influenza, the growth was 43.55%, from 1,683 to 2,416 in one week.

Last week, health workers protested at City Hall for more hiring for primary care. According to the São Paulo Physicians Union (Simesp), from the first to the second week of 2022, the number of professionals on leave rose by more than 100%, further harming the teams already lacking in serving the population.

The representative of Simesp, Vanessa Araújo, explains that the main claim of the category is the immediate hiring of professionals for primary care.

“We have a lot of embezzlement on account of Ômicron, but before there was also a lot of embezzlement UBS (Basic Health Unit). At the same time that there is a shortage of staff, there is an increase in the number of cases that these units did not handle, which leads to an overload”, he says.

Vanessa calculates that the lack of workers would be between 1,000 and 1,300 professionals. The category also states that there is a lack of basic material, gloves, sheets, lack of basic equipment, simple medications and poor infrastructure conditions.

The professionals had the intention of starting a strike, but a court decision did not allow the demonstration and a hearing was scheduled for the 27th.

