Number of infections increases and transmission rate reaches record 2.61

posted on 01/22/2022 06:00 / updated on 01/22/2022 06:45



More than 2,300 homeless people in the DF took the vaccine against covid-19 – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The transmission rate of covid-19, in the Federal District, reached the record level for the entire pandemic period: 2.61 – when 100 people pass the disease to 261. The value, which had previously been recorded only in March 2020, at the beginning of the health crisis, was notified this Friday (21/1), according to the Health Department. The index shows that the new coronavirus is advancing and that care is needed for the entire population. In this scenario, homeless people are more vulnerable. In the DF, this population totals around 2,400 individuals.

In the last 24 hours, the federal capital had 3,297 positive diagnoses for the disease. In the same period, three deaths were recorded. In total, there are 561,457 infections and 11,139 deaths. Currently, the moving average of cases stands at 4,041, which indicates an increase of 295.79% over the previous 14 days. The median number of victims is 2.60, 18.18% higher compared to two weeks ago.

For the virologist and professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) Bergmann Ribeiro, it is necessary to carry out a study to identify the real reasons that led to the increase in transmission in the DF, but he lists elements that may have impacted the current scenario. “The more you test, the more you are infected. One of the likely reasons is this. The Ômicron is more transmissible and the increase in infections was predictable. In addition, Brasília is small and has more people per square kilometer, and we don’t have social distance “, evaluates.

One of the ways to fight the pandemic is vaccination. In the DF, people from 8 years of age can be immunized. The expectation, now, is for the inclusion of CoronaVac in the campaign for those aged 6 to 17 years. The Government of the Federal District awaits the sending of a technical note by the Ministry of Health to start the application with this immunizing agent, which has already been authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Brasília has a stock of vaccine to advance in age groups, more than 570 thousand doses. At the moment, only Pfizer’s vaccine is in use for this audience.

Support

According to the latest data from the Department of Social Development (Sedes), until December 2021, about 2,400 people lived on the streets in the DF. This number is 15.9% higher than the 2,069 registered in 2020. The places with the highest incidence are Plano Piloto, Taguatinga, Águas Claras, Ceilândia, Gama, Sobradinho and São Sebastião.

According to data from the DF Health Department (SES-DF), 2.9% of the homeless population had covid-19. To date, 2,359 people in this group have been vaccinated. Director of the GDF Social and Cultural Servers Union (Sindsasc), Clayton Avelar says that, because this population moves around a lot, immunization campaigns end up not being as effective. For him, it is necessary that there is an expansion of reception units. “We need at least three more Pop centers (Specialized Reference Center for Homeless People), so that, in an organized way, this public has access to immunization”, argues Clayton Avelar.

According to the founder of the BSB Invisível project, Maria Baqui, 24, the number presented by the GDF is underreported. “The government has data through social approaches, but not everyone passes, and this number does not match reality. Many of these people are not even identified”, he protests.

Another difficulty presented by Maria is the lack of information. “Before, we went out to distribute mask and gel alcohol, and many of these homeless people didn’t even know that the pandemic was happening, while it was even having lockdown”, he highlights.

When the Correio’s report met Rian Carlos Gomes de Godoy da Silva, 21, at the Rodoviária do Plano Piloto, he was feeling sick and complained about the lack of help from government authorities. “It’s difficult for those who stay on the street. I’m feeling sick here myself, and nobody helps”, he laments. With a headache and eye pain, the boy said he went to a Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps) to ask for an ambulance to be called, but he was not answered. “They said I couldn’t. I’m worried, if a stronger wave of covid comes here, the homeless population will all die, before we know what’s happening”, he emphasizes.

Rain confesses that he is apprehensive about the new wave of the pandemic. “Most of the population doesn’t take covid seriously. That’s why this wave is coming back again. Here the guys say it doesn’t catch, that they’ve never seen homeless people die with covid, but it does”, emphasizes Rian. Immunized with two doses of the vaccine, which he took in Minas Gerais. “Here, I couldn’t take the third one, because I don’t have a document, so they won’t let me take the dose.”

In an attempt to minimize the effects of forgetting this population, the Mini Gentilezas initiative distributes mini hygiene items. The project coordinator in the Federal District, Iris Gouvêa Marques, 36, points out that, when talking about the homeless population, there is a long way to go for the effectiveness of physical protection. “But you can’t pretend that the homeless population doesn’t exist. Now, more than ever, the number has increased and it was under the gaze of society, because when everyone went into their homes, they had nowhere to go. Not that this was new, but it became more evident. It is not possible to think that the people who are on the streets do not exist, to ignore them, and that they will solve the problems of poverty and disease on their own. It is up to civil society to support with this type of third sector action that NGOs do and the government takes action”, he lists.

On the streets for 30 years, Naiara Bastos da Paz, 30, says that homeless people are the ones who suffer the most from the pandemic. “Who has condition and housing, is still a little guaranteed, and the homeless are anyway”, he says. She complains about the lack of support from the authorities. “In the beginning, there was emergency aid, which was worth a lot, right? But for now, it’s not worth anything, because it started well, then everything ended badly, there are still people with covid in the same way, the situation gets worse, and we here the same way.”

The Department of Social Development of the DF (Sedes-DF) says that the distribution of masks and gel alcohol has been happening regularly since last year and that the homeless population has been the target of campaigns to apply the booster dose of the immunizing agent. against covid-19. At the beginning of the month, the first intersectoral action took place at Centro Pop da Asa Sul, a Sedes unit specialized in serving this public.

*Intern under the supervision of Guilherme Marinho