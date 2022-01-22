NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010 appears in benchmark after a year of release

I’ll warn you soon, don’t get excited

The year is 2022 and the PC market is required video cards in the entry segment. AMD even gave us hope with the Radeon RX 6500 XT, but we soon found ourselves helpless. The famous NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 could barely handle the games in 2017, the year the GPU was launched, imagine a GT 1010. The GPU released a year ago is unknown to many, but it seems we now have some information about the graphics card, which has appeared in the Geekbench database.

The card uses the GP108 GPU and, like the GT 1030, the GT 1010 is also based on Pascal, an architecture that was part of the GeForce GTX 10 video cards, the last series before the new RTX generation. The graphics card was released on the 18th of January 2021 and we can only now take a look at what it is capable of. Not much different from your stronger sister.

The lack of GPU on the market must be due to the scarcity of raw material. Still, it’s a GPU that isn’t much needed in the market, let’s face it. The GT 1010 scored 7730 in Geekbench 5, which is equivalent to 5% of the performance of an RTX 3070, as mentioned in the Twitter profile, Benchleaks. The test with this GPU was done on a bench with a ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI motherboard and Intel Core i9-12900K, so there is no error when extracting the maximum power from the GPU.

In the general list of the Geekbench benchmark site, the GT 1010 is not listed yet. But if we look for score, the GPU is between GTX 660 and notebook GPU, NVIDIA MX130. The GT 1030, for example, scored 10329 in the same test. The most popular graphics card on Steam, the GTX 1060 6GB, scores 33529 points.



In other words, the GT 1010 is one of those video cards that eats the dust of current iGPUs, and falls into the “just to give video” category. After the dismay caused by the Radeon RX 6500 XT to those looking for a new entry-level graphics card, the eyes of PC gamers looking for cheaper solutions turn to the RTX 3050, which should arrive later this month.

Whoever has their GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, RX 570 and RX 580, hold on. Luckily for us (I’m in that group) the upscaling filters have helped, although they don’t work miracles. For those who have entry-level GPUs from older generations, the solution is APUs at the moment.

Via: Tom’s Hardware