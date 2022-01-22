NVIDIA raises prices for GeForce RTX 30 GPUs in Europe

Increase affects Founders Edition cards

THE crisis in the hardware industry has made it difficult to acquire new parts for many, especially video cards. As if the increase caused by the difficult situation were not enough, the tenants have not practiced the MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested price), which has also increased. When shopkeepers don’t make the product even more expensive, the manufacturer goes there and does it quietly, like NVIDIA has done now in Europe. the whole line GeForce RTX 30 (with the exception of the RTX 3060) had an increase of up to 6.4%.

The price increase is only valid for Founders Edition cards, starting with the RTX 3060 Ti up to the RTX 3090. The new prices are in effect in the European Union, but according to information from Videocardz, the increase should come to the UK as well. The biggest increase, 6.4%, was for the RTX 3090, which previously cost 1,549 euros and now costs 1,649.

Video Cards (Founders Edition) Previous Price New Price Increase (%) GeForce RTX 3090 1,549 euros 1,649 euros +6.4% GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 1,199 euros 1,269 euros +5.8% GeForce RTX 3080 719 euros 759 euros +5.6% GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 619 euros 649 euros +4.8% GeForce RTX 3070 519 euros 549 euros +5.8% GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 419 euros 439 euros +4.7%

It is worth remembering that NVIDIA’s own Founders models still followed the MSRP and it is not possible to know if the new prices of the base GeForce RTX 30 video cards will reflect the values ​​charged by the partners. The screenshots released by the Videocardz website show the NVIDIA page before the increase, and now with the new prices.



The RTX 3060 is not on the list, as it does not have its Founders Edition version. The MSRP value of this GPU is 329 euros, but it is easily found costing more than 400 euros. The RTX 3050, just announced for $249, has already sold out of pre-order stocks costing more than $400. Retailers haven’t been practicing the manufacturer’s suggested price everywhere.

Chip manufacturing is expected to be up to 20% more expensive this year, according to TSMC’s own announcement. And, of course, we must wait for AMD and NVIDIA to pass it on to consumers. It is not possible to know if this move by NVIDIA is already a reflection of the announcement of one of the largest chip factories in the world.

Source: VideoCardz