Omar reveals that CSA has five players without full vaccination and tries to reverse CBF’s requirement | csa

CSA traveled to the interior of Paraíba to face Sousa without knowing if it will be able to count on all the players who boarded. A requirement by the CBF regarding vaccination for Covid-19 could leave five players in the squad out of the Copa do Nordeste match. The club, however, warned that it will not reveal the names.

This Friday, the Brazilian Football Confederation published the Medical Guide in which it requires the complete vaccination of players against Covid-19. Complete vaccination is understood to be the period of 14 days after the second dose or the single dose.

President of the CSA, Omar Coelho talked to the ge/AL and said that the board is trying to reverse this requirement from the CBF.

– We are already in contact with President Felipe Feijó, with Vice President Gustavo Feijó, they have the same understanding and are all trying to review. We also spoke with the Liga do Nordeste and everyone finds this immediate demand unacceptable.

“How does the CBF establish a rule without giving it time to adapt. OCSA already play Sunday. We hope that common sense will prevail and that the CBF will review this conduct.”

Omar Coelho said that the sudden demand of the CBF is unreasonable

For the manager, the negative test for the new coronavirus should already be enough to leave the player able to enter the field.

– If the player is tested (negative), why not play? Now if (the CBF) wants to establish the two vaccinations, wants to make the vaccination effective, establish a reasonable deadline for everyone to do that.

This Thursday, after CSA’s victory in the debut of the Alagoas Championship, coach Mozart already showed concern about the protocol that would be adopted by the CBF.

– We need to see this Covid protocol, which is still very confusing. We were notified yesterday that the players need to have taken the second dose of the vaccine, anyway… We need to wait for the protocol itself, it needs to be clarified so we can assemble the team that will face Sousa.