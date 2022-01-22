Omicron risks are 50% to 60% lower than Delta variant

The Omicron variant of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, responsible for two-thirds of new Covid-19 cases in Europe, poses 50% to 60% less risk of hospitalization and death than previous strains such as Delta, announced today. (21) the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In a report released this Friday with an epidemiological update, the ECDC says that Ômicron has been identified in all countries of the European Union and European Economic Area, with an “estimated prevalence of 69.4%”, 20% more than the previous week. .

Studies carried out in various settings showed that the risk of hospitalization was lower for Omicron than for the Delta variant. Considering pre-infection immunity, vaccination, including booster doses, and the best treatment options contribute to less severe outcomes, which makes it difficult to estimate the inherent risk of serious infection.

Still, “most studies have found a risk reduction of 50% to 60%,” he adds.

Data released by the European center show that, of the total of 155,150 cases of the Ômicron variant, reported between December 20, 2021 and January 9 of this year, 1.14% resulted in hospitalizations, 0.16% implied support. respiratory disease in intensive care units and 0.06%, deaths.

Early studies suggest that current vaccines may be less effective against Omicron, although they provide protection against hospitalization and serious illness. Considering the advantage of increased spread and the high number of cases, any benefits seen from less severe disease may be outweighed by the sheer number of severe outcomes over time, warns the ECDC.

The European agency therefore speaks of a very high global level of risk to public health, associated with the emergence and spread of Ômicron.

“Member States should urgently assess acceptable levels of residual risks, current health system capacity and available risk management options, for example by taking contingency measures,” the ECDC suggests.

The position is expressed at a time of high resurgence of cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, which still do not represent high rates of hospitalization or death. The high transmission capacity of the new strain contributes to the high number of cases, which break daily records.

The ECDC says that the average age of those affected by Ômicron is 20 to 33 years and that transmission occurs mainly at the local level, with only 7% of cases being imported or travel-related.

Covid-19 has caused 5.55 million deaths worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

The respiratory disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.

