On ‘BBB 22’, Brunna Gonçalves reveals details of her relationship with Ludmilla | BBB



Brunna Gonçalves talks about her relationship with Ludmilla – TV Globo reproduction

Published 01/21/2022 16:34

Rio – Brunna Gonçalves talked about her love story with Ludmilla in the Lollipop room, from ‘Big Brother Brasil 22’, this Friday morning. The dancer explained that, at first, their relationship was only professional. She joined the funkeira ballet in 2015, but left the group for a certain period. However, upon returning to work with the singer, they fell in love.

“A year or so passed and I was sent away from the ballet [dela]. I went dancing with other people, went back to the circus, then went back to Brazil and came back with an invitation to dance and work with her again. That’s when it all started”, she says, who highlights. “So, I had never felt attraction to be with a woman. I had never dated anyone. My relationships had only lasted a month and it hadn’t crossed my mind to be with a woman.”

Their first kiss was at a concert. “I was at a concert and she: “when are you going to kiss me?”. I had never been with a woman and I asked where I was going to kiss. to be with a woman. But I changed my mind quickly because she changed my mind. No woman had ever been direct with me. I started to see her with different eyes and we stayed. I found out that she didn’t talk to me when I worked for her, because she wanted to be with me from the beginning. She knows the clothes I was wearing at the first rehearsal. She always wanted to, but when it came to women’s issues, I said: “I never thought about a woman”. After years, she played this green and harvested ripe and we were hidden for two years”, he explained.