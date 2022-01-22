On the rise in the pandemic, real estate sales attract new brokers and require rapid adaptation to digital

The emergence of a virus that confined the population indoors made people rethink about their homes. While they reflected on how and where to live in the face of the new reality, the real estate market heated up. In the estimation of the Regional Council of Realtors of Minas Gerais (Creci-MG), about 5.[TEXTO]aIn addition, 603 new real estate[/TEXTO] emerged in the period. The entity estimates that, in Minas, the real estate market grew up to 30% last year, an increase of 15% in relation to the average growth of the last five years.

Considered a safe modality of investment in times of unstable economy, the real estate sector also benefited from a 2% Selic rate at the beginning of 2021 and surfed on the potential of reach of digital tools to serve the public. “People understood the need to live better and many put plans into practice. At the end, the broker used several tools, such as video calls, social networks, platforms and personal blogs, to launch and meet this demand”, explains Alexandre Rennó, president of Creci-MG.

Present in nine states, the Netimóveis network, created in Belo Horizonte, calculates that sales transactions on the platform grew 35% in Brazil and 38% in Minas in the last year, while rentals rose 15%. “A significant part of the growth comes from an increased demand for larger spaces, condominiums and country houses”, says Ariano Cavalcanti, president of Netimóveis Brasil. According to Ariano, the digital strategy was decisive. “Today, the battle is fought in this field”, he summarizes.

With 30 years in the market, Leirson Cunha, owner of the real estate company Cia Mineira, in Sagrada Família, east of the capital, witnessed the real estate portfolio, previously organized in computer spreadsheets, being replaced by the algorithms of digital platforms. “Currently, as soon as a customer is registered with the bank, the system’s intelligence connects the conditions of those who want to sell with the buyer’s desire, already filtering the form of negotiation accepted by both. It’s immediate,” he says.

In response to the trend, he claims to have invested BRL 50,000 in training 15 brokers, especially in digital performance strategies. “I didn’t increase the team, but I had to make some changes because some didn’t adapt. We managed to achieve a growth of 36% compared to 2020, which we had already grown by 25%”, he says.

Brazil registered an increase of almost 47 thousand new realtors across the country last year, according to data from the Cofeci-Creci System, which is responsible for regulating the category. More than 2,000 new real estate companies were also registered.

broker market

The record expansion in the number of professionals and companies working in the area was due to the good result of the financial market in the pandemic and the gains that real estate transactions can generate.

To act as a realtor, it is necessary to be registered at Creci-MG, which requires a course in Real Estate Transactions Technician (TTI) or higher in Real Estate Business Management. The trainings range from 9 months to 4 years. Regarding billing, brokers are autonomous and there is no commission table determined by the Board. Nothing prevents a professional from charging a 10% commission. But, according to Creci-MG, the average commission charged is 5 to 6%. With this percentage, in the sale of a property worth R$1 million, the broker would earn R$50,000. The secret lies in professional maturity. “A junior, active and dedicated broker earns an average of R$4,000. But, easily, a senior reaches R$18 thousand”, estimates Ariano Cavalcanti, president of Netimóveis Brasil.

Thiago Bomfim incorporated Whatsapp, Instagram, Youtube and digital platforms into his routine as a realtor in Belo Horizonte. He reports that, in the pandemic, virtual visits to properties generated good results and the practice became a habit with no return. In relation to social networks, each one has a different strategy. “I use it to show an opportunity that has just come in or has reduced its price; I also try to generate content about the market’s expectations for the coming months, if there is a change in the banking policy on financing, for example”, he says.