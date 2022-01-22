On the wall, Rodrigo tells Scooby not to challenge the public

Slovenia was reflecting today, in the kitchen of “BBB 22′ (TV Globo), who should vote or not. Pedro Scooby approaches his sister and says: “Aren’t you my pupil? Vote for Daddy!”

As soon as he says that, the brothers around him react and ask him not to repeat the comment. “Don’t challenge the public”, says Rodrigo. The conversation continues later in the living room of the house.

The member of the cabin team explains that the public often changes its opinion about the participants and even mentioned his support for Sarah, on “BBB 21”.

“I already hated some people, then I started to like them. Last year, I loved Sarah in the first week. What a strategic woman, but then she got lost and I even stopped following her on Instagram. In the game, there are people you love and hates it. So you can’t challenge the public like that,” he said.

The surfer justifies himself: “I’m not challenging anyone, because I don’t have that audacity and arrogance. What I’m saying is that I think things happen the way they have to”.

“I’m not going to keep asking to stay. I’m not the guy who’s going to get there and ask: ‘people leave me here, I really want to stay’. If they think I deserve to be great, if not, that’s fine too”, he added.