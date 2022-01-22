On Wall Street, the “wages and benefits bill” reaches $142 billion

Amid a war for talent, Wall Street’s biggest banks paid out $142 billion in salaries and benefits in 2021, up 15% from a year earlier.

The calculations take into account the salaries and benefits of JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America (BofA).

This increase, however, should continue throughout this year as the competition for good professionals should continue heated.

The rise in wages follows the rise in other costs, such as heavy investment in technology to modernize systems and compete with fintechs, which has raised concern among analysts.

At the same time, this expansion has been accompanied, at least for the time being, by the growth of bank revenues. As a result, the share of wages and benefits for every dollar of revenue has dropped for some financial institutions.

At Goldman Sachs, for example, employees received 30 cents for every dollar the bank earned in revenue in 2021, down 6% from 2020. At Morgan Stanley, employees pocketed 41 cents of every dollar in revenue, a drop of 4.7%.

At JP Morgan, employees in the investment banking and commercial arm gained 25 cents in revenue, an increase of 4%. “We will be competitive on pay,” Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, said last week. “And if that tightens margins a little for shareholders, so be it.”

At Goldman Sachs, an average professional at the financial institution took in just over US$400,000 in the year, an increase of 22.8% compared to 2020, according to calculations made by the British newspaper. Financial Times.

In most cases, the pay increases came from bonuses rather than salary increases. Mainly in investment banks. As a result, banks will have more flexibility to reduce benefit packages if future earnings decline, as most analysts are predicting.

In 2021, banks had their performance boosted by the boom of M&As, IPOs and debt agreements. But, on the other hand, its employees ended the year stressed. The period was also marked by a revolt of novice analysts.

In March of last year, a presentation by 13 young analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs became the most talked about topic on Wall Street.

In the presentation, the group complained about the high workload during the pandemic, which reached 95 hours a week, with working hours that lasted until three in the morning and with only five hours of sleep.

The document, entitled “Survey of Working Conditions”, had 11 pages and one of the graphs showed that 77% of them believed they had been “victims of professional harassment”. Beginning analysts also complained about the state of physical and mental health.

At the time, comments were divided. Some called the young analysts’ complaint mimimi. After all, life on Wall Street is intense and full of pressures. Others saw an impetus to change the highly competitive environment of the financial market.

The fact is that, mimimi or not, investment banks had no alternative but to raise salaries to keep employees.