Online supermarket Shopper opens 500 job vacancies in Osasco and São Paulo

Shopper, the largest online supermarket in the country, has 500 job openings in Osasco and São Paulo. Opportunities are to work in the areas of Logistics, Operations, Marketing, Finance, Purchasing, Processes, Human Resources, B2B, Facilities and Expansion.

In Osasco, there are vacancies for the positions of contract analyst, inventory management analyst, logistics analyst, junior process analyst, training and development analyst, operations analyst, administrative assistant, buyer, Facilities coordinator, operations coordinator (logistics), logistics leader, junior logistics operator, QA analyst and B2B sales.

In São Paulo, the opportunities are for FP&A analyst, marketing analyst, personnel department analyst, customer relationship analyst (2nd shift), Senior Full-Stack Web Developer, among others.

Some opportunities are for home office, especially for the technology team. There are also apprenticeships and internships in the areas of Logistics, Marketing, Processes, Purchasing, Inventory Management and Recruitment and Selection.

“As the company triples in size year after year, growth opportunities are much faster than in traditional companies and, as a result, new vacancies are opened very quickly”, explains Shopper.

How to apply for open positions at Shopper in Osasco and SP:

Those interested in applying for one of the opportunities must apply through the company recruitment website, where you can also find all the details of each of the vacancies.

The selection process consists of online and face-to-face stages. With a CLT hiring regime, the startup Shopper offers a salary compatible with the market and room for growth.

Expansion

Currently, Shopper has just over 1000 employees and, by the end of the year, intends to triple that number. With half a million people registered on its platform, the startup is also the largest supermarket with a programmed purchase model.

Along with attracting talent, shopper.com.br has also invested its growth in reaching more cities, including the new distribution center in Osasco. The startup expanded its business to another 75 cities in São Paulo last year alone and is expected to reach 120 cities this year, thus reflecting the population’s interest and high demand for scheduled purchases.

The company also launched a new business front, the programmed Fresh purchase, with weekly delivery of fruits, vegetables and refrigerated products, which allows consumers to always have fresh items at home and became the first supermarket in Brazil to neutralize the carbon footprint of the entire operation.