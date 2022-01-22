Palmeiras has millionaire protection against Endrick harassment

The performance of 15-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras in the Copa São Paulo attracted the attention of the press and clubs around the world. Despite not having a professional agreement with the athlete, Palmeiras has millionaire protection with the athlete through the training contract. In addition, there are restrictive rules to hire him, whether for national or foreign teams.

Under the Pelé Law, national clubs can only sign a professional contract with players aged 16 and over – the maximum term is up to 5 years. Endrick will turn age mid-year on July 21.

But the athlete already has a training contract with athletes between 14 and 16 years old. And the amount paid as a scholarship is freely agreed between club and player, that is, there is no limit. According to the Pelé Law, in the event that the club cannot sign the first professional contract, the other team to which he transfers would have to pay compensation of up to 200 times the team’s expense with the player.

In the case of Endrick, Palmeiras has already paid him R$ 400 thousand gloves. Also, there are the monthly scholarship values ​​that are not known – he has been on the team since he was 11 years old. With these two data, the compensation to which the club alviverde would advantageously exceed R$ 100 million. It may even reach a figure closer to R$ 200 million.

In addition to the values, there is an agreement between the big teams so that there is no harassment between them in the base division. Theoretically, then, no other rival team could offer the athlete money and sign him before the first professional contract.

Regarding abroad, FIFA establishes that no foreign team can sign a player under the age of 18. That is, Endrick could only sign with a European club in two and a half years.

In addition to these factual data, Palmeiras have a good relationship with Endrick’s father, Douglas Souza, who is an employee of the club. As published by UOL Esporte, the club relies on this connection to sign the boy’s first professional contract.