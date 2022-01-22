Palmeiras idol, Ademir da Guia sends a message to Endrick

Credit: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

With a lot of morale at Palmeiras, Endrick received a message from Ademir da Guia, legend of Verdão. Commenting on a FIFA video, which praised the goal scored by the 15-year-old against Oeste, which went around the world, the idol alviverde asked the young man to put his head in place, as he is an extremely differentiated player.

“The boy is different. Head straight, Endrick. A hug from the Divine”, he wrote.

Due to his potential, Endrick has entered the sights of Barcelona, ​​which, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, is already considering offering 45 million euros (R$ 276 million). Acting as an advisor for the boy’s career, businessman Wagner Ribeiro believes that Palmeiras will not sell the athlete before he turns 18.

“Endrick is already on the radar of all the big clubs in Europe, without a doubt. However, he does not leave Brazil before 2024. Impossible. But I believe that Palmeiras doesn’t want to sell him before he turns 18, so I don’t believe in transfers, none of what the media is saying. It’s fake news.” told ESPN.

For now, Endrick is focused on the Copinha dispute, as Palmeiras can guarantee the unprecedented title of the tournament in 2022. Against São Paulo, on Saturday (22), at 7 pm, at Arena Barueri, shirt 9 is one of the hopes for the team to reach the final of the competition.

