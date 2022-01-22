Paralyzed, production of Coronavac will only resume on order

São Paulo – Suspended since August last year, the production of Coronavac will only resume in Brazil under order. At the moment, the determination at Instituto Butantan is to request a new shipment of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) only for the doses already committed.

If the Ministry of Health, any state or country closes a contract with the research center, the pharmaceutical ingredient will be imported from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac for the production of the vaccine against Covid-19.

The entity has a maximum capacity to manufacture up to 1 million new doses per day.

After the delivery of 100 million doses contracted with the Ministry of Health in September, the 15 million additionally produced were stranded in Butantan’s stock.

The government of São Paulo tried to negotiate the surplus with the Ministry of Health, which rejected the proposal. It also tried to export the material, but there was no buyer. So, Governor João Doria decided that he would use the compound to immunize children in the state.

use in children

Coronavac, however, only had approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to be administered to children over 6 years and adolescents on Thursday (20/1).

With that, the government of São Paulo, which had already made the reservation of doses to immunize children in the state, was left with 8 million units. The remaining 7 million are under negotiation with the Ministry of Health.

There is a plea from governors for the folder to acquire more doses and accelerate childhood vaccination.

The Butantan Institute had the expectation of producing 100% Coronavac from the beginning of this year in its new factory. However, the work was delayed and there is still no forecast for the production of the IFA to take place in national territory.

See how the IFA filling process is done at Butantan:

Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Coronavac’s filling starts in a completely closed room with a controlled temperature of around 20ºCFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP In a completely closed room with restricted access, there is a machine in which the bottles are washed Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Then comes the filling of the liquid automaticallyFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP With the vaccine inside the bottle, the first closing occursFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Then a machine places the aluminum seal, with the bottle completely closed.Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP With the vaccine ready, the inspection process begins Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Lots are stored and taken to another room Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP In a low-light environment, manual inspection beginsFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP In this step, there is control of each of the flasksFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Production of the Coronavac vaccineFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo Fábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute, in SPFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Instituto Butantan discards vaccine vials with irregularitiesFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Each vial contains 5.9 ml of the immunizer, equivalent to 10 doses with some leftoversFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute, west of São PauloFábio Vieira / Metropolis Coronavac vaccine production center at the Butantan Institute in SP The last steps are labeling and another quality control process, which takes about 14 days.Fábio Vieira / Metropolis 0

Health

Despite the Ministry of Health having questioned Butantan about the number of doses available for purchase and having expressed interest in acquiring the 7 million surplus units, the ministry has not yet decided on the acquisition.

On Friday (21/1), the ministry asked states and municipalities to survey the amount of vaccine doses in stock.

The folder says it has 6 million doses in stock and estimates that cities have another 3 million in cold stores, which can be used.

States that have less than 400,000 doses stored, according to the ministry, will receive enough extra amounts to immunize 10% of the entire population aged 6 to 11 years. After this distribution, the next purchases will be decided.