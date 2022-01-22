Paulo Sousa’s trusted man says how Hugo Souza quickly charmed him

In an interview, the Flamengo goalkeeper coach praised the young Hugo and placed him as a player to become one of the best in the position in the world.

THE Flamengo has lived a different pre-season than the last few years. After the arrival of Paulo Sousa, the club had a new technical commission, which arrived with the Portuguese.

One of the names that is new to the team is the goalkeeper coach Paulo Cricket, who has been successful on social media in recent weeks for the way he talks to the archers in the cast.

In an interview with FlatTV, the professional praised the goalkeepers of the squad, but made a prediction about one of them: the young Hugo. According to the Portuguese, the 22-year-old is a diamond in the rough and will become one of the best in Brazil and, perhaps, in Europe.

“Hugo was that boy I saw in Europe, the best goalkeepers in Brazil, that we heard about. Started playing two years ago, I went to see. And it was a diamond in the rough. He will be the goalkeeper of the future, he is an incredible goalkeeper, he has all the potential, he has everything a coach wants from a goalkeeper”, he said.

“It is 22 years old, we have to know how to define it, but it will enter a growth phase, in which naturally will become one of the references of Brazil and, perhaps, of Europe”, he added.

Team starter in moments of crisis in 2020, Hugo Souza has 40 games as a professional at Flamengo. In 2018, he was present in Tite’s call-ups as one of the team’s goalkeepers. Brazilian Team.