PDT confirms Ciro Gomes’ pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic | Elections 2022

The PDT confirmed this Friday (21) in Brasília the pre-candidacy of former Ceará governor Ciro Gomes for the Presidency of the Republic.

The launch of the pre-candidacy took place at the PDT headquarters in Brasília, at the end of the party’s national convention. Even before this official announcement, however, Ciro already expressed his desire to run for president – ​​and was treated as a pre-candidate by the legend.

“We have just approved the pre-candidacy of Ciro Gomes, unanimously, by acclamation”, announced the national president of the PDT and former minister Carlos Lupi. The campaign motto, released this Friday, will be “the rebellion of hope”.

Among those present at the launch of Ciro Gomes’ pre-candidacy were Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), senator; André Figueiredo (PDT-CE), deputy; Roberto Cláudio, former mayor of Fortaleza (CE).

The event was also marked by tributes to the former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Leonel Brizola, founder of the PDT, who died in 2004. If alive, Brizola would have turned 100 this Saturday (22).

Other parties have also officially launched pre-candidates for the Palácio do Planalto:

Citizenship – Alessandro Vieira, current senator for Sergipe;

Avante – Andre Janones, current deputy for Minas Gerais;

New – Felipe d’Ávila, political scientist ;

PSDB – João Doria, current governor of São Paulo;

UP – Leonardo Pericles , party president.

, party president. MDB – Simone Tebet, current senator for Mato Grosso do Sul.

They have not been officially announced yet, but they are slated to participate in the elections for the Presidency of the Republic:

If Ciro Gomes’ candidacy is confirmed, the 2018 presidential election will be the politician’s fourth attempt to reach the Planalto Palace.

Ciro ran in the 1998, 2002 and 2018 elections, but never made it to the second round. In the last presidential election, it received 13.3 million votes (12.47%) and placed third.

Current vice president of the PDT, Ciro Gomes was Minister of Finance between September 1994 and January 1995, the final period of the Itamar Franco government and the beginning of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government.

A lawyer, Ciro was also Minister of National Integration between January 2003 and March 2006, during Lula’s first term.

Former governor of Ceará and former mayor of Fortaleza, Ciro Gomes was once a federal deputy and is in the seventh party since entering politics (he was also affiliated with PDS, PMDB, PSDB, PPS, PSB and PROS).

Billboard with the slogan of pre-candidate Ciro Gomes at the PDT headquarters in Brasília — Photo: Gustavo Garcia/g1

At the end of last year, Ciro and his brother, Senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), were the target of a Federal Police operation about alleged embezzlement of funds from the Castelão works.

Ciro Gomes denied wrongdoing and accused President Bolsonaro of being behind the action with the aim of intimidating him.

The PF is investigating whether the company Galvão Engenharia paid a bribe to win the bid for the renovation, expansion and maintenance of the Castelão Arena, between 2010 and 2013, when Cid Gomes was governor of Ceará. According to the Federal Police, these payments would have reached around R$ 11 million.

The judge who authorized the operation cites excerpts from the plea bargain of one of the former executives of Galvão Engenharia. The whistleblower Jorge Valença stated that “a donation was requested for the campaign in exchange for the release of amounts that the company had to receive; that Lúcio Gomes processed the demands and negotiated the destination of the amounts to be paid; that Lúcio guided him to speak with his older brother, Ciro, and that after each conversation with Ciro, the values ​​were unlocked”.

Ciro Gomes accumulates some controversies in his political trajectory. In 2002, for example, when he ran for president, he said that his then wife, actress Patricia Pillar, had one of the most “important” roles, which was to “sleep” with him.

After the episode, Ciro publicly apologized. “I apologize, not for the joke we were making, but that she is seeing closely what the filth of politics is,” said the politician at the time.

On another occasion, Ciro stated that if former judge Sergio Moro tried to arrest him, he would receive his “class” “in the bullet”.

He is also known for his attacks on political opponents. Former Chamber President Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ) – who was arrested by Lava Jato – for example, was called by Ciro the “biggest bum of all”. Ciro also called former president Michel Temer the “captain of the coup”, referring to the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.