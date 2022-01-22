Pedro Scooby exposes relationship situation with Luana Piovani and reveals difficulties

Pedro Scooby revealed during a conversation on BBB22 How is your relationship with your ex-wife now? Luana Piovani. The two were married for six years and are living together because of their three children.

During a conversation with Rodrigo Mussi and Paulo André at dawn this Friday (21), the surfer told how is the current relationship between the two. He praised the actress and commented on some conflicts between them.

“We are getting to an increasingly better place of partnership, because we have three children that we will have together for the rest of our lives, that we love more than anything in the world, it’s just a matter of adaptation”, declared.

Scooby revealed to colleagues what are the difficulties in the relationship with the ex-wife. “I will never be the way she wants to be as the father of our children. And she will never be 100% perfect the way I imagined the mother of my children.”, he explained.

However, the brother highlighted Piovani’s qualities as a mother. “I think she’s amazing. A very good mother, ‘big mother’, lioness with our children”, he said.

Pedro Scooby and Luana Piovani were married between 2013 and 2019. From the relationship, the ex-couple has three children: Dom, 09 years old, and the twins Bem and Liz, 06 years old.

The conversation of Pedro Scooby and Luana Piovani

Before joining BBB22, Scooby had a conversation with Piovani to address the children’s situation while in confinement.

In a chat last Monday (17), he said he talked to his ex-wife about participating in the program. The revelation came after Slovenia asked about the actress’ reaction to the news.

“She was very reviewing with me. He said: ‘Go on, good luck’. I had to tell her. She is the mother of my three children“, reported the surfer.

At the time, Scooby explained that he revealed to Piovani about his move to BBB22 because he had agreed to stay with his children for a month. With his absence, the children will be under the responsibility of the athlete’s current wife, Cintia Dicker.

“I had to talk to her. Because I had agreed with her that I would stay with the children for 1 month now. But as the contract was still unfolding, I couldn’t tell her no. But then my current wife, who was a very good partner. ‘I’ll stay with the kids, it’s all right’. And there in Portugal, brother”, he said.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ