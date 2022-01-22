Pedro Scooby has already posed naked; see photos

A lot of people don’t remember, but Pedro Scooby already posed as he came into the world. The surfer, who is confined to the BBB 2022, had the photos of the sensual rehearsal he did rescued by the responsible photographer, Jorge Bispo.

On his social networks, the professional shared two clicks in which the athlete appears showing his butt, covering his private parts with his hand. The clicks went to Marie Claire magazine.

Cíntia Dicker used social media to show a surprise that Pedro Scooby left for her. Participant of BBB 2022, the surfer presented the model with a bouquet of flowers before entering the confinement, with the right to a note that said:

“My love, it’s been eight days of missing you, but happy to face another challenge of life with you by my side. You’ll be in there with me all the time, my closing! I love you, see you in 95 days”.

Excited, Cíntia wrote in the caption: “Aaaah, no folks!”. In the comments, netizens gave their opinions on the athlete’s attitude. “I thought he was super good vibes, I liked it” said one. “How cute, people”, praised another. “I wanted to date him” said a third.

And the farewell?

Cíntia Dicker also opened her heart when talking about the emotional farewell she had with Pedro Scooby. In an interview with Gshow, the model revealed that the moment happened at the airport in Portugal, before he left for Brazil:

“It was a very strange feeling, a tightness in the chest, a lot of crying, of course. [risos]. We just held each other for a long time. I took him to the airport here in Lisbon and we said goodbye”.

Cíntia said that she has little time away from the surfer, but she already misses him a lot. “Those 7 days feel like 2 months! Crazy. I miss him a lot, even more without being able to talk to him or see him” he explained.

