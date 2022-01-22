People of Tonga begin to rebuild the country after the eruption; see images of devastation | World

The strong eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano last Saturday(15) triggered a tsunami that wreaked havoc across the archipelago, affecting more than 80% of its 100,000 inhabitants, according to the United Nations.

Tongan journalist Marian Kupu said most residents want to continue living there and participate in the massive reconstruction task.

“We want to stay here in our country, because that’s what identifies us as Tongans. We want to rebuild our country, unite and overcome,” the reporter told AFP.

Toxic ash contaminated water supplies, crops were destroyed and at least two villages were wiped off the map. An estimated one cubic kilometer of material was ejected from the volcano, which experts say will remain active “for weeks or months”.

“The people of Tonga will need sustained support to respond to a disaster of this magnitude,” said Sione Hufanga, UN coordinator for Tonga.

“The people of Tonga are still amazed at the magnitude of the disaster,” he added.

This archipelago is listed third in the World Risk Report, a ranking that measures countries according to their susceptibility to natural disasters. But despite the danger, Kupu says most of his countrymen want to stay on their islands.

“It’s the feeling of pride we have here, of not wanting to leave the country where we were born and raised,” said the journalist.

A survivor from the tsunami-ravaged island of Atata said he would return to the island even after the devastation. “He explained that he wanted to go back because his parents are buried there, he was born there and his life is there.”

1 of 1 Nuku Island, Tonga — Photo: By Msdstefan, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6256073 Nuku Island, Tonga — Photo: By Msdstefan, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6256073

humanitarian assistance

The Australian and New Zealand armed forces have started delivering emergency supplies, especially water, to the country of 100,000 people, although an Australian minister said fears of a “covid crisis” were complicating those tasks.

Tonga is free of the virus and has strict protocols that require contactless delivery of aid and a three-week quarantine period for any aid workers wishing to enter its territory.

“This is a very, very difficult time for the people of Tonga,” said Australian Minister for International Development Zed Seselja.

“We fully respect the wish of the Tonga government not to add a Covid crisis to the humanitarian crisis caused by the tsunami,” he added.

In turn, New Zealand announced that a third naval vessel was heading to Tonga with helicopters, water, milk powder and tarpaulins.

The Tonga government said the two natural phenomena had caused “an unprecedented disaster” and declared a national emergency for nearly a month.