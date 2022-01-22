Peru bans ship involved in oil spill from setting sail

Peru banned, on Thursday (20), the departure of the Italian-flagged freighter “Mare Dorium”, involved in the spill of about 6,000 barrels of oil off the central coast of the country, attributed to waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga. .

“Some measures have been implemented, for example, the impediment to set sail for the ship that was involved in this fact, that is, at this moment there is an impediment for this ship to be able to move”, said in a press conference the chief of staff, Mirtha Vásquez. .

“We are requesting as a measure a letter of guarantee, in case this ship wants to set sail, for 150 million soles (about 38 million dollars),” he added.

The Peruvian government announced on Thursday that it would recruit volunteers to clean up beaches affected by the spill.

“We ask all people who want to collaborate on a voluntary basis to contact the Ministry of the Environment, which will organize teams of volunteers to intervene safely,” said Mirtha Vásquez.

Vásequez also announced that a team of experts from the United Nations will arrive in Peru to advise the Peruvian government on the necessary measures to tackle the oil spill.

“Today we reached a very important agreement with the Office of Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations, which is sending a team of experts in environmental disasters to undertake a job of free advice to the Peruvian State”, he indicated.

The country’s president, Pedro Castillo, stressed that the government will lead actions to reduce the damage caused by the spill on the beaches of the coastal districts of Ventanilla, in the provinces of Callao, Santa Rosa and Ancón, which he described as the “most worrying environmental disaster recorded on the Peruvian coast in recent times”.

The spill took place on Saturday at the La Lampilla Refinery, located in Ventanilla.

According to the company, the accident happened during the unloading process of the Italian-flagged tanker “Mare Dorium”.

Peru has demanded Repsol “compensate” for the damage caused by the 6,000-barrel oil spill, attributed by the company to waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

The Ministry of the Environment confirmed that more than 174 hectares (equivalent to about 270 football fields) were affected along the beach-coast strip and 118 on the sea surface.

By sea currents, the oil spread to the beaches of the districts of Ancón, Santa Rosa and Chancay, where dead birds, sea lions and penguins were found.

La Pampilla has a processing capacity of 177,000 barrels a day, more than half of Peru’s total refining volume, according to the Spanish oil company.