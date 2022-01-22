Petrobras pays 100% as additional vacation pay; law provides for 33.3%

While the general population receives 33.3% of the remuneration as additional vacation pay, a percentage provided for by law, Petrobras pays 100% of the salary as extra to its employees. The information was released this Friday (21/1) through a report by the Ministry of Economy, which points out the benefits granted by state-owned companies to their employees.

In the radiograph released by the ministry, the oil company still appears as the one that accumulates the most benefits, together with the BNDES.

Health care spending is also impressive. While the government tried to restrict coverage of agreements through a resolution last year, which was vetoed by Congress, Petrobras went the opposite way and spent BRL 2.07 billion, with a monthly benefit per holder of BRL 1,531, 79.

There is also the case of an employee who, even without having the position of director, receives a monthly salary of R$ 145,184. The high value derives from benefits accrued over the years, obtained, generally, through a court decision.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, bets on the privatization of public companies as one of the main solutions to contain the fiscal crisis in the country, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Analysts point out that this is the reason for the disclosure of the document.

Petrobras privatization

Last year, Paulo Guedes stated that the government is discussing the privatization of Petrobras. At an event to present the National Green Growth Program, the minister noted the positive impact generated on the stock market by a comment by President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) in support of the matter, and said that the investment raised from the sale could subsidize social programs. .

“What if 20 years from now the whole world migrates to electrical energy, hydrogen, neutron, nuclear energy and the fossil is abandoned? Petrobras will be worth zero 30 years from now. What did we do? We left the oil down there, with a state-owned monopoly sign up there. The objective is to extract this oil as quickly as possible and transform it into education, investment and technology”, he said.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has also expressed his willingness to sell the state-owned company. The financial market reacted positively to the statements.