Physicians Union and ABI call for Queiroga’s impeachment

The presidents of Brazilian Press Association (ABI), Paulo Jerônimo, and the Union of Physicians of Rio de Janeiro, Alexandre Telles, filed this Thursday, 20, a request for the impeachment of the minister Marcelo Queiroga, Health, in the office of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

In the document, the applicants point out as a justification for the removal Queiroga’s performance in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, especially the delay of the ministry in making it possible to vaccinate children against the disease. The text accuses the minister of being a denialist with Science and “completely submissive” to the president’s dictates. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who went public saying he was against childhood immunization.

The request also points out that “the irresponsibility, inefficiency and incapacity of Minister Queiroga violate the duty of efficiency enshrined in art. 37 of the Constitution of the Republic”. The authors of the request accuse the minister of a crime of responsibility for refusing to give priority to children’s health, “denying them the right to vaccination or creating obstacles to its realization”.

At the end of December, the Ministry of Health launched a public consultation on the possibility of childhood vaccination against covid in the country, even after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) release the Pfizer immunizer for this audience.

The first application of an immunizer against covid in a child in Brazil took place on January 14, almost a month after the authorization of the health agency.

The document also points out illegality in the fact that the minister did not act to punish the servers who would have leaked data from pro-vaccine doctors, accusing him of malfeasance. In the first week of this year, personal data of three doctors who defend the vaccination of children against covid, such as phone and email, were spread in Bolsonarist groups from documents from the Ministry of Health.

Sought, the Ministry has not yet commented on the impeachment request.