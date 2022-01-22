Play Store Promotion: 78 free or discounted apps and games for Android

This Friday (21), a variety of promotions are available on the Google app store. Android mobile users who are looking for new apps to renew their library and have entertainment during the weekend can take advantage of 74 offers on the Play Store.

Of the total promotions, 35 titles can be purchased for free, while another 39 are being made available for a reduced price. Offers include games, customization items and general apps.

Among the highlights of the time are the games Teslagrad, Rebel Cops and 9th Dawn III RPG. Last Friday (14) we released another 47 opportunities that are possibly still on sale in the app store.