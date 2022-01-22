PlayStation: Check out the free games to download today, January 20

PlayStation regularly offers free games in PlayStation Plus mode, a digital service where there are many more titles to download during each month, as well as good discounts on the platform store, which are available from today, January 20, until next February.

the consoles Sony are among the most popular in our country, with exclusive and relevant games, such as God of War, The Last of Us and Ghost of Tsushima. In 2020, they launched the PlayStation 5, leading the generation change along with the Xbox Series X/S from the competition, bringing changes like higher frame rate and support for real-time ray tracing.



In addition, players who have PlayStation Plus, signature for PS4 and PS5, win free games every month to enjoy while being a member. They can also play online multiplayer with friends, get additional discounts, 100GB of memory to save games, exclusive elements such as skins, suits and weapons.

That is why, today in Techno Game, we leave the free games for todayThursday, January 20th. the titles from PlayStation today are as follows:

PlayStation 5: DIRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic.

PlayStation 4: Persona 5 Strikers and DIRT 5.

How to download free games through PlayStation Plus?

To download free games through PlayStation Plus, you must subscribe to this mode through three types of plans.



1 month: $6.99 + VAT.

3 months: $16.99 + VAT.

12 months: $39.99 + VAT.

After this process, what you should do is enter the PlayStation Store and look for the video game in question, which will be “free” if you are a User using Plus. At this point, you just need to put “add to library” and this title will be yours.

PlayStation Store Deals for Today

Enough of the great deals on digital store gives PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 today.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition : It has a 60% discount and costs $10.49 and $8.99 if you have PlayStation Plus.

: It has a 60% discount and costs $10.49 and $8.99 if you have PlayStation Plus. The Forest : It has a 60% discount and costs $7.99.

: It has a 60% discount and costs $7.99. Need for Speed ​​Heat : has an 80% discount and costs $11.99

: has an 80% discount and costs $11.99 dead by deadlight : has a 50% discount and costs $14.99

: has a 50% discount and costs $14.99 Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition : It’s 75% off and costs $9.99.

: It’s 75% off and costs $9.99. Tetris Effect: Connected : It has a 50% discount and costs $19.99.

: It has a 50% discount and costs $19.99. Detroit: Become Human : Has a 60% discount with PlayStation Plus and costs $7.99.

: Has a 60% discount with PlayStation Plus and costs $7.99. SEGA Genesis Classics: has a 67% discount and costs $9.89.

