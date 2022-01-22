Precoces, Endrick and Caio cut the way and become great jewels of Palmeiras and São Paulo at Copinha | junior soccer sp cup

They are precocious gems. One, aged 17. Another, aged 15. Caio and Endrick, still teenagers, reach the Copinha semifinals as big names from São Paulo and Palmeiras, respectively. The clash of talents is one of the great attractions of this Saturday’s duel, starting at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Barueri.

The duo shortened the path to excite Tricolor and Palmeiras fans. Caio still spent most of the season in the under-17, but since the end of last year he has impressed Alex and Rogério Ceni.

Endrick, even younger, recently came to work with Abel Ferreira at Academia de Futebol and is already drawing attention for his performance in the Copa São Paulo against athletes up to six years older.

Caio emerges as one of the great bets of the São Paulo base. Since 2015 in Cotia and with a valid contract until March 2024, the teenager was named by Ceni for the match against Grêmio, in last year’s Brasileirão.

The pro’s coach was enchanted by the fast and skillful striker thanks to a bold decision by Alex. The under-20 coach selected Caio as a starter in the Brasileirão semifinal against Flamengo.

In front of the older athletes, the young man scored the only goal of the match and received praise from Ceni.

The São Paulo idol was even surprised to learn that Caio is only 17 years old, but kept monitoring the player, guided last year by Alex and Menta, the under-17 coach.

Author of four goals in Copinha, vice-top scorer of the team alongside Maioli, Caio has outstanding numbers. Adding under-17 and under-20, the tricolor shirt 9 in the tournament has 66 games and 28 goals for São Paulo, numbers that make him a tricolor hope even before his age.

Endrick, at the age of 15, became the big name of this Palmeiras team that has excited the fans at Copinha. The boy took the number 9 shirt and is honoring it: there are five goals in five games, with the artillery alviverde in the competition.

In addition to the high number of goals at the base (168 in 173 matches since the under-11), the boy has drawn attention for the plasticity of the moves, as against Real Ariquemes in the group stage and Oeste in the quarterfinals, in which even FIFA networks exalted the young man.

Increasingly highlighted, Endrick already lives with the expectation of turning professional, despite his age. In national competitions, he will only be able to debut when he turns 16, in July. At the World Cup, there is even the legal possibility of registering him, but Verdão should not skip stages now.

The club will have to wait for the birthday, too, to sign the first professional contract with a striker. Despite the frequent news of admiration in Europe, Palmeiras considers that the discussion for the new bond is well tied.

