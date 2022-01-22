President-elect of Chile forms ministerial team with female majority

posted on 01/21/2022 18:48 / updated on 01/21/2022 18:48



Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric with Camila Vallejo, appointed by him as Secretary General of the Presidency – (credit: JAVIER TORRES / AFP)

The president-elect of Chile, Gabriel Boric, appointed this Friday (21/1) the ex-president of the Central Bank Mario Marcel as future minister of Finance, and the ex-president of the Medical College Izkia Siches in the Interior, when presenting a cabinet formed mostly by women and of great political diversity.

With this team of 24 ministers, of which 14 are women and a third independent, Boric seeks to push the limits of his Apruebo Dignidad coalition – which brings together the Frente Amplio and the Communist Party – to try to achieve majorities in the future Congress, divided almost into parts. equal forces between left and right.

“In this team of ministers, people from different origins and parties accompany us; a diverse cabinet, a cabinet with a majority of women (…), with the presence of regions, intergenerational, with political plurality, with different points of view and with a strong presence also of independents and militants of political parties”, said Boric at the ceremony that took place in the courtyard of the Natural History Museum of Santiago.

Marcel, a 62-year-old independent linked to the Socialist Party, resigned from the Central Bank on Thursday. Before, he held several positions in the center-left governments between 1990 and 2008, and was the favorite of the markets, who see in his appointment a gesture of moderation in the economic reforms that Boric seeks to implement.

Izkia Siches, future minister of the interior or chief of staff, is 35 years old, is a medical surgeon at the University of Chile and in 2017 became the first woman to reach the presidency of the Medical College.

The cabinet will also include Giorgio Jackson and Camila Vallejo, former student leaders and lawmakers, who along with Boric led the 2011 protests to demand education reforms.

Also on the list is the granddaughter of former socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973) Maya Fernández, who will be in charge of the Ministry of Defense.

For the Foreign Affairs portfolio, the president-elect appointed Antonia Urrejola, a 53-year-old lawyer, who chaired the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in 2021.

Several future ministers missed the act of presentation because they were on vacation or affected by nearby cases of coronavirus.

The average age of members of the new cabinet is 49 years. The youngest, aged 32, is Antonia Orellana, who will head the Ministry of Women from March 11, when she takes over the new government.