producer blames CEO for “months of delay in development” – Games – Tecnoblog

overwatch 2 is behind schedule and has no release date, all because of the current CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick. At least that’s what Tracy Kennedy, one of the game’s producers, said on her Twitter after reading an interview with Kotick about the company’s recent merger with Microsoft.



Overwatch 2 (Image: Handout/Blizzard)

In the interview with GamesBeat, Kotick mentioned that Activision Blizzard stock was only down before the Microsoft acquisition because of delays in the development of overwatch 2 and devil 4. Shortly after the article was published, the CEO was heavily criticized for not even mentioning the sexual harassment scandals and discrimination cases in the company.

It’s always good to remember that Kotick knew about the internal complaints and chose to cover up the problems to protect certain employees and try to maintain the company’s good image. Because the president was silent during the interview, the employees themselves brought to light some important information that had been hidden until then.

For the producer, Kotick is a “greedy joke”

producer of overwatch 2, Tracy Kennedy took the opportunity to state that Kotick required developers of overwatch enter into “random projects” with short deadlines. According to Kennedy, the team worked overtime to deliver these projects, with most being canceled out of nowhere, for no apparent reason.

“Bobby, tell everyone about the random projects to OW1 that you all pushed for us. The staff worked overtime just for them to be canceled, all this to OW2 lose months of development. Or how nearly entire teams are coming out and citing you as the reason. Do not be shy”. Tracy Kennedy, in tweet.

Then the producer responded to the tweet itself saying the following:

“Oh wait, that’s right, you hide behind scapegoats because you’re a coward, my mistake. The whole world will remember that you’re a greedy joke, and there’s nothing you can do to change that. We outlasted you and we won. Goodbye”. Tracy Kennedy, in tweet.

When asked about the canceled projects, Kennedy said she could not comment on anything specific. “Judicially, employees can only talk about working conditions,” explained the producer. It’s increasingly clear that Kotick is a mainstay to the current problems at Activision Blizzard.

With information: Game Informer.