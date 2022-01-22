Professions that are on the rise and will have the best salaries in 2022

Some professions stand out more than others in specific years. This happens due to changes in the world scenario, such as Covid-19. The pandemic has caused many professions to migrate to the home office and technology has become even more important. So, see which professions are on the rise in 2022.

Read more: 99 job openings in various areas; check available positions

This year’s ranking of the best professions takes into account issues such as salary and job offers. So, see which ones are the most valued and see if any of them are yours.

On the rise professions

With each new year, the dream of changing jobs or earning a higher income can become a reality for those who keep an eye on market changes.

To give you a little help, we have separated the professions that are on the rise in 2022 and should continue to have good valuations, at least for the next two to five years.

The good news for 2022 is the forecast of a drop in unemployment, with the resumption of the economy caused by the advance of vaccination against Covid-19.

The technology area is undoubtedly the most valued, according to employment experts. There are so many vacancies and opportunities around the world that the area has become even more tempting. The difficulty lies precisely in finding qualified professionals prepared for the new demands of technology. So it’s a great bet.

The vacancies are for information security analyst, IT analyst, software architect, developer and data scientist. Salaries range from BRL 5,350 to up to BRL 21,950 on average. Since many professionals even achieve values ​​far above that.

The job market is also heated for those in the finance area. The most sought after positions are accounting manager, analyst, financial planning, treasury. Salaries range from BRL 2,800 to up to BRL 83,000 for director positions.

There are also good vacancies for those in the human resources, sales and marketing area. Therefore, if you are looking for a new opportunity with good remuneration, see which of these areas best match your profile and start your studies as soon as possible.