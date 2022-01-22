PS Plus subscribers saved more than 5 thousand reais in 2021 with monthly games

Facebook

PlayStation’s subscription service, PS Plus, offers many perks for gamers. Among them is the monthly availability of exciting titles at no additional cost. With this, gamers guarantee new experiences on their consoles throughout the year at a more affordable price. In 2021 alone, 40 games of different genres were made available that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Currently, the service offers three subscription options: monthly for R$34.90, quarterly for R$84.90 and annual for R$199.90 – the latter being the most economical option, costing less than 17 reais per month. Adding up all the values ​​of the games offered last year, the savings for the player total more than R$ 5 thousand. Among the titles of 2021 are major releases such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, Control, Days Gone and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as well as family games such as Overcooked: All You Can Eat and LEGO DC Super Villains.

There are even more benefits for subscribers, such as additional discounts on the PlayStation Store and access to online multiplayer to play with friends without leaving your home. On PlayStation 5, players also have access to the PlayStation Collection, a selection of 18 hit games that are available to download and play whenever you want. Among the games on the list are God of War (2018), Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, Detroit: Become Human and many others. The collection is ideal for those who are yet to be introduced to the world of games, with some of the best games of the last generation, or for those who want to revisit the classics.

Currently, PS Plus monthly games available to subscribers are DIRT 5, Persona 5 Strikers and Deep Rock Galatic. To purchase your subscription, simply access the PS Store from your PlayStation console and select the plan that best suits you. Another alternative is to also use gift cards at the main retailers in the market.

Important: the above survey carried out by PlayStation considers the prices of games on the PS Store in January 2022.