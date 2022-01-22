PS5 will sell twice as many Xbox Series in 2022, says analyst

In a dispute between PS5 and Xbox Series, for every three consoles sold in 2022, two will be Sony hardware. According to Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst at Ampere Analysis, the Japanese company’s video game could sell 18 million units this year, twice as many as Microsoft’s. However, who should lead in numbers is the Nintendo Switch with OLED screen.

On a video dedicated to the entertainment market — media, sports and video games — made by the company, Harding-Rolls presented the company’s expectations for the performance in the sale of the hardware. On Twitter, a more direct summary of the data discussed was shared:

Xbox Series: 9m.

PlayStation 5: 18m

Nintendo Switch: 21m

The analyst is betting on an improvement in PS5 and Xbox Series X|S inventories in the coming years, but slowly. For 2023, Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, predicts a strong year for next-gen consoles. Will the chip crisis end and we will have video games for sale for everyone?

