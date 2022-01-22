PS5 will sell twice as many Xbox Series in 2022, says analyst

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on PS5 will sell twice as many Xbox Series in 2022, says analyst 5 Views

In a dispute between PS5 and Xbox Series, for every three consoles sold in 2022, two will be Sony hardware. According to Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst at Ampere Analysis, the Japanese company’s video game could sell 18 million units this year, twice as many as Microsoft’s. However, who should lead in numbers is the Nintendo Switch with OLED screen.

On a video dedicated to the entertainment market — media, sports and video games — made by the company, Harding-Rolls presented the company’s expectations for the performance in the sale of the hardware. On Twitter, a more direct summary of the data discussed was shared:

Last year, the console market saw huge consumer demand clash with component availability. How will this evolve in 2022?

Xbox Series: 9 million sales;

PlayStation 5: 18 million sales;

Nintendo Switch: 21 million sales;

The analyst is betting on an improvement in PS5 and Xbox Series X|S inventories in the coming years, but slowly. For 2023, Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, predicts a strong year for next-gen consoles. Will the chip crisis end and we will have video games for sale for everyone?

Releases of the week for PS4 and PS5

PS4 and PS5 players will have more additions to the library in the coming days and it’s good to keep an eye out. There are games of various genres coming to consoles and one of them might be of interest to you. Look!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Amazon offers DualSense Midnight Black and Cosmic Red at a discount; Elden Ring and more offers

Facebook twitter Whatsapp Amazon has some offers this Saturday (22) for PlayStation. Check below for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved